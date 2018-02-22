Juventus-Atalanta: Allegri calms Benatia as red mist descends
15 March at 13:05In an otherwise routine victory for Juventus at home to Atalanta last night, Medhi Benatia sparked a moment of controversy when he came face to face with coach Massimiliano Allegri on the side-lines.
Why? The Moroccan was visibly frustrated after being awarded a yellow card in the aftermath of a tussle with La Dea midfielder Marten de Roon. Benatia was in fact furious that he had been penalised, and was seen squaring up to his boss in scenes that were reminiscent of a similar incident involving Leonardo Bonucci against Palermo last season.
Allegri dealt with the situation calmly, telling the press afterwards: “Everything is fine between Medhi and I. I warned him because he was already on a yellow card and was in danger of seeing red. I told him to shut up and breathe. He could not carry on like that all night.”
The former Udinese and Roma stopper is not at risk of being fined or suspended by the club, unlike Bonucci who was ordered to sit in the stands during Juve’s match against FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League. Benatia calmed down afterwards and is accepting of the fact he will miss the SPAL match this weekend through suspension regardless.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
