According to Spanish portal Don Balon , Juventus have returned to the idea of trying to sign versatile Barcelona star. The 32-year-old still has two years to run on his current deal at the Camp Nou but his versatility at being able to play at either centre-half or in midfield, still makes him one of the most sought after footballers in Europe despite his age.

With the Blaugrana set for a major overhaul in the summer with the departure of current boss Luis Enrique, the combative Argentine could also be another long standing member of the squad to leave the club.



The portal also believes that the club will look to off-load players whose departure will help to lower the current wage bill and Mascherano also fits into this category. The player does have one important ally at the club however, with fellow countryman and great friend Lionel Messi understood to want his long-standing colleague to remain for next season.