Juventus, Barcelona target coy about staying at Lyon
15 March at 14:30Juventus and Barcelona target Corentin Tolisso has released an ambiguous statement about his future at Lyon.
The player once declared that he “dreamt” of moving to Arsenal.
“I’ve ready what has been written about me,” Tolisso told local paper Le Progres (via le10Sport), “but I’m focussed on Lyon’s objectives [for the season].
“A pre-contract with Juventus? I don’t want to talk about it.
“The truth is that I have three years left, until 2020”.
Juventus have been linked with Tolisso for a while, having a €40 million bid rejected last summer by Lyon. Tolisso, 22, has scored six Ligue 1 goals this season, adding three more assists.
Juvenews24 recently picked up on reports from Spain about Barcelona monitoring Tolisso, who is seen as the potential replacement for the ageing Andres Iniesta, as well as a possible successor for Sergi Busquets.
Appreciated all over France for his skill and dynamism, Tolisso has an exciting summer ahead of him. But with which club?
@EdoDalmonte
