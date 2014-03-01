Juventus & Barzagli agree on contract extension

Sky Sport Italia reports that Juventus and Andrea Barzagli have agreed terms to extend the player's contract by one year, with the new contract set to expire at the end of June 2019.



According to the report the defender, born in 1981, whose current contract is set to expire at the end of June 2018, has agreed terms with the club to prolong his stay by 12 months. The player's representative's and Bianconero CEO Marotta have an agreement in place and all that is missing are the signatures before the deal is made official.



Barzagli is therefore set to make his ninth season at the club since joining the Bianconeri from Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg during the 2011 January transfer window. The former Palermo player immediately became one of Juventus defensive pillars winning the Serie A a record six years in a row.



Furthermore, Sky Sport report that Juventus are working on extending Giorgio Chiellini's contract as well, and are preparing a two year extension for him.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)