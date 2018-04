Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli has spoken highly about the Turin club’s supporters ahead of their Serie A clash against Inter at San Siro on Saturday, 28 April.The Old Lady suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Napoli in the last league tie. This saw Juventus’ gap at the top of the table by a point. The Italian giants are still leading the table with 85 points after 34 games, one point ahead of second place Napoli.​With four games left in the season, Barzagli stressed that he and his teammates are focused on winning the title this season.“Fans in Vinovo? I think they have come to encourage us, they did a good thing. We know the importance of this game and the last four in general, we are focused on the goal. I came out and I heard very quiet tones, no threats. They came quietly to support us, it was a positive day,” Barzagli told Sky Sport