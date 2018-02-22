Juventus, Barzagli: Fans were right
26 April at 16:10Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli has spoken highly about the Turin club’s supporters ahead of their Serie A clash against Inter at San Siro on Saturday, 28 April.
The Old Lady suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Napoli in the last league tie. This saw Juventus’ gap at the top of the table by a point. The Italian giants are still leading the table with 85 points after 34 games, one point ahead of second place Napoli.
With four games left in the season, Barzagli stressed that he and his teammates are focused on winning the title this season.
“Fans in Vinovo? I think they have come to encourage us, they did a good thing. We know the importance of this game and the last four in general, we are focused on the goal. I came out and I heard very quiet tones, no threats. They came quietly to support us, it was a positive day,” Barzagli told Sky Sport.
