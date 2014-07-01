Juventus has beaten off competition from Liverpool to sign German international defender Benedikt Howedes. The Bianconeri are set to close out the deal today and the 29-year-old should arrive in Turin shortly to complete his move to Serie A.



Late interest from both the Merseyside club and their Premier League counterparts Leicester City forced the players currnet club Schalke 04 to raise the asking price slightly but as Calciomercato.com’s Nicola Balice reports, the Old Lady have their man.

THE DETAILS:



Howedes will sign a four-year contract at the Allianz Stadium earning around €3M net per-season plus bonus. The player will join Juve on an initial loan-deal for €3.5M before making the move permanent next summer for a further €11.5M.

Howedes is expected in Turin today to undergo tests at J Medical before being officially introduced to the media. Having been left out of the Schalke squad last weekend, the deal was expected to go through and Juventus have added defensive reinforcements to their squad ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline.