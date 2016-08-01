Juventus blitz move for Atalanta's Cristante amidst Inter interest

The race to sign Atalanta's Bryan Cristante next summer is already heating up with Juventus joining Inter and Manchester United for the former AC Milan youth team product.



When Atalanta face Lazio on Sunday Juventus are going to make a blitz move via one of their observers to continue to monitor the progress Cristante is making. The first contacts have already been made but time and patience is needed, with Inter having made advances for the player too in the past weeks.



Roma are also interested in the player and as reported previously so are Manchester United whilst their interest in Cristante seems to have cooled off recently. However, Juventus are looking to get involved for the player who is on loan at Atalanta currently but with a redemption clause that the Bergamo club will activate before deciding on cashing in on him.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)