Juventus are not going to sell Paulo Dybala to Barcelona, that’s what Il Corriere dello Sport claims in its home page. The Serie A giants are determined to keep the Argentinean to the Allianz Stadium for one more season at least and are not going to sell La Joya at any price.



According to Sky Sport, Barcelona have yet not made any offer for the former Palermo star who is one of the blaugrana summer targets alongside Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappé.









Dembele seems to be the closest winger to join Barcelona at the moment.



The Frenchman is reportedly close to agreeing personal terms with the La Liga giants although Borussia Dortmund are only open to sell the player for € 100 million.



​Juventus are known to be a selling club as in the last few years they lost some of their most shining stars. Arturo Vidal, Kingsley Coman, Paul Pogba, Dani Alves, Leonardo Bonucci, Carlos Tevez and Alvaro Morata have all left Turin in the last few years but, somehow, the Old Lady has always managed to replace them.



Paulo Dybala, however, is not going to be the next star to leave Juventus.

