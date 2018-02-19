Juventus have received a huge boost ahead of their Champions League return against Spurs next month, with the news that the injury picked up by striker Gonzalo Higuain in Sunday’s Derby della Mole against Torino, is not as serious as first thought.



After hobbling off after just three minutes of Sunday’s clash which Juventus won 1-0, many feared Higuain would be out of action for some time with a suspected ankle injury.



After taking to Instagram to calm worried fans down, the Argentine is now expected to return for the Serie A clash with Lazio on March 3.



Failing that, he will certainly be travelling to London with the squad for their March 7 showdown with Spurs.

