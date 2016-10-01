Juventus' boosted for Can as Liverpool closing in on Goretzka

Italian media outlet Tuttosport report that Juventus efforts in singing Liverpool's German international Emre Can has been boosted as the Premier League side is edging closer to snapping up Schalke 04 midfielder Leon Goretzka.



According to the report Juventus are not bothered too much if Can arrives in January or in June on a free transfer but what matters the most to them is that he signs for the club. It is on this basis that the club is working to avoid loosing out on a player they have spent a lot of time and energy in trying to sign.



Meanwhile CEO Beppe Marotta can't put much more pressure than they already have given that Jurgen Klopp sternly dismissed every approach Juventus made in the summer accepting the possibility of losing Can on a free transfer.



Tuttosport reports that at this moment it is very difficult to see Liverpool changing strategy which means that Juventus will simply have to be patient and wait until they can officially negotiate with Can unless Liverpool have a sudden change of heart such as being able to bring Goretzka in this January.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)