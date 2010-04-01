Juventus boss Allegri 'in no rush' over future amid Barcelona interest

Juventus boss Allegri has emerged as a possible replacement for Luis Enrique at Barcelona and the Italian tactician did not confirm nor deny that he will be staying at Juventus next season.



Allegri held a pre-match press conference on Saturday afternoon on the eve of Juventus’ Serie A clash against Genoa.



“Tomorrow’s game will be decisive for the Scudetto”, Allegri said.



“If we win tomorrow we could keep the same distance between us and Roma. We can’t miss tomorrow’s game and we must remain as focused and as aggressive as we were in the last few games.”



“We can still improve, especially on the ball possession. Tomorrow I will play all the regular starters up front. The only doubt I have is Cuadrado, Marchisio is fit and will also play. At the back I am well covered. We are ready to play a big game. We should not forget Genoa scored three goals in 30 minutes against us in the reverse fixture.”



“As for my future I won’t take a sabbatical at the end of the season. If I’d ever stop, I’d do it permanently. It’s useless to talk about my future at the moment, I am happy at Juventus but we can still do more, one always needs new motivations.”

