Juventus boss praises Antonio Conte for Chelsea's Premier League win

Juventus Mass Max Allegri has held a pre match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Serie A clash against AS Roma. If the bianconeri do not lose, they will become Serie A champions for the sixths successive season.



Talking to media on Saturday afternoon, Allegri also praised his predecessor for this Premier League victory with Chelsea.



“Conte deserves the credit for what he has done, it’s never easy to win a new league. Italian managers have proved to be very prepared and meticulous in terms of tactics. Just look at Mancini or Ancelotti, they have also won a lot trophies abroad.”



As for tomorrow’s game, Allegri revealed: “Benatia will play, I am happy with his performances despite some injuries. We have some of the best defenders in the world, we are a quality team.”



“It’s not going to be an easy game, but for the first time the Serie A title depends on us. It will be a thrilling game, we’ll need the right game to take the first trophy of the season home. It’s useless to think about the Champions League final, it’s one month away from here.”

