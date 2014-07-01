44 - #Juventus scored in each of their last 44 league games, setting a new Serie A record. Battleship. #NapoliJuventus — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 1, 2017

En route to their first clean sheet in Napoli since 1997, Juventus set a record on the other side of the pitch last night. Gonzalo Higuain’s early, and lone, goal secured the 44th consecutive Serie A match with a goal for the Bianconeri, a new record.You have to go back to October of 2016 for the last time they were shutout in the league, as they lost 1-0 to AC Milan at the San Siro.