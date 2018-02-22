Juventus: Buffon could face domestic ban following Oliver claims
14 April at 11:50According to the latest reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Gianluigi Buffon’s outburst against Michael Oliver could cost him dearly as we motor towards the climax of the Serie A season.
The Juventus goalkeeper will almost certainly face a lengthy ban from UEFA competitions, though this is unlikely to have any effect on him or Juventus given the fact he will probably retire at the end of the campaign.
Therefore, depending on how harshly written the English referee’s match report was after Wednesday night’s match, the 40-year-old may well be faced with a domestic ban, which would put his participation in Serie A and the Coppa Italia final at serious risk.
Teammate Giorgio Chiellini could also fall foul of UEFA’s disciplinary rules after making a so-called ‘money gesture’ towards Real Madrid defender Raphaël Varane, such was his dismay at the referee’s decision to award Los Blancos a last-minute penalty kick.
