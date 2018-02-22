Having already stated on Italian television and at yesterday’s press-conference ahead of tonight’s Champions League clash with Spurs, Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is clear in his mind what he will do at the end of the season.



His ideas have to coincide with those of President Andrea Agnelli and now there is just one thing to do, and that’s to confirm with the patron before making an official announcement.



Agnelli wants the veteran to stay on for a further season but there have been reports of a disagreement about the figures involved in the deal.



For his part, Buffon has been open to a new deal for one, possibly two years which would allow him to help the national team in their quest to reach the European Championships in 2020.



Juventus however, are keen to make his stay only for another 12 months initially, with a view to looking again at the situation in the summer of 2019.



His form this season suggests he can still offer competition to Polish international Wojcech Szczesny but whether he would want to be his understudy, remains to be seen with the club clearly grooming the former Arsenal man to be the new number one next term.



There are still many factors to consider and everything could still change. For instance, should Juventus eliminate Spurs at Wembley this evening, this would give Buffon an extra impetus, but one thing which can be said for certain is looking at his track record, expect the unexpected.





