Italian goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon has given an in-depth interview to sports daily Tuttosport. The 39-year-old, who is now in the twilight of his career, gives his take on Champions League failure, the departure of Bonucci and that alleged dressing-room bust-up and much more. Here’s the highlight’s.



ON THE FUTURE: “My 17th season? I don’t want to talk about it anymore, I’ve already told people what I could or couldn’t do. I try to grasp and appreciate everything I have and I want to make this season formidable both for myself and the team. I don’t want to leave no stone unturned”.



ON THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: “The truth, please believe me when I say I say that the Champions League has been a positive stimulus for me and a chance to saviour certain emotions and confront great players in fantastic arena’s. Even in this season it will not become an obsession”.



ON THE NEW SERIE A SEASON: “I await with trepidation the new campaign in which some of the big teams will return to the top after a few seasons out of the running. This will make the SeBonirie A championship more enjoyable and I’m happy for this. Even last year we did not win the Scudetto easily; Roma and Napoli were close”.



ON BONUCCI: “I think that Leo needed a new challenge and what is happening at Milan will have intrigued him. We will always thank him for what he has given this club but Juve has always had great champions come and go. I spoke to him privately and that conversation will remain between the two of us. I don’t feel betrayed because he went to Milan”.



ON THE BONUCCI-DRESSING ROOM DEBATE: “We have always made him feel welcome on the dressing-room. It depends on what you mean by closeness. There has always been harmony between Bonucci and the rest of the team both on and off the pitch”.



ON CARDIFF: “We lost because we played against a superior opponent. Nothing happened in Cardiff and I will continue to say this whether you believe me or not”.



ON DYBALA: “Will he remain? Until the market closes you can never be sure but social media makes everything more unstable and precarious. I believe in the end that both Dybala and Juventus have a strong bond between them. Paolo has added more quality to this team over the past two seasons."



ON THE FIGHT FOR THE SCUDETTO: “I think Milan will fight for the championship. They have spent a lot of money but nothing that happens in the market surprises me anymore. I’m in favour of transfer capping; I hear Neymar linked with a €222M move then what next, €600M and so on? My grandfather always said to me that if you keep inflating the balloon, eventually it will burst”.



ON VAR: “I’m happy for the introduction of this technology. I would love to analyse these last six championships we won using VAR and you would see that we won them fairly on the field”.