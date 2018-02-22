Juventus can sign Liverpool target on one condition
24 March at 11:30Reports from Tuttosport suggest that Serie A giants Juventus want to sign Cologne left-back Jonas Hector, but it will happen only on one condition.
The 27-year-old left-back has not been a regular for Bundesliga side Cologne this season, but with the club struggling to stay in the Bundesliga this season, the German will be on the radar of many big clubs. He has appeared only 13 times, assisting once as injuries have derailed his progress.
It is said that Cologne's current situation could force Hector into leaving with a host of big clubs after the German international, with Liverpool and Bayern Munich one of them.
It was earlier reported that Juventus did scout the left-back during Germany's 1-1 draw with Spain in a friendly yesterday, they are now looking to make a move for Hector. One condition that limits them is the fact that the Old Lady will not pay in excess of 15 to 20 million euros to sign Hector. Beppe Marotta does want to sign Hector but only the condition of the fee.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
