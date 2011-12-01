"Ladies and gentlemen, welcome home!" These were the words, on 8 September 2011, during the opening speech by Andrea Agnelli on the day that Juventus Stadium opened. The first stadium owned by a club in Italy and born on the ashes of the old Delle Alpi has introduced a real revolution in Italy, which was imported from other countries, especially Germany, a new conception of the stadium. Before, it was only a place to attend the home team’s matches, but since September 8th, it has become a place to enjoy every day, with plenty of shopping malls and official stores.

THE CHANGE - A new stadium also coincided with a sharp change in the team's performances on the pitch. After back to back seventh place finishes, from the start of the 2011/12 Juve managed to rise again and win six consecutive Scudetti, threen under the leadership of Antonio Conte, and three with Massimiliano Allegri. Also worthy of credit is the great push of the fans, who from the first season have recorded sell out after sell out, creating a fear that opponents feel when they enter Juve’s stadium.

NUMBERS - This fear that is witnessed in the numbers that have accompanied the Bianconeri in their six years playing in their new arena. In 157 games played at home, Juve has collected 125 victories, with 79.6 percent win success. The Bianconeri have only suffered five defeats on their home grounds and have scored 338 goals. These figures help to show the importance of a self owned stadium, which this year has been renamed the Allianz Stadium, and has accompanied the revival of the Bianconeri club.