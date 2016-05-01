Juventus CEO confirms Liverpool won’t sell their star

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta talked to Premium Sport ahead of the Old Lady’s Serie A clash against Genoa. No secret the Serie A giants want to sign Liverpool star Emre Can but Marotta has confirmed that the Premier League side won’t sell him.



“Emre Can’s contract expires in 2018 but Liverpool won’t sell him this summer”, Marotta said.



Today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport claims Juventus have already reached an agreement for the signing of the Germany International as a free agent but Marotta, of course, could not confirm the report as it would be illegal to reach an agreement with a player one year before the expiration of his contract.



“I repeat Can is contracted with Liverpool, we know his contract expires but he is a player of Liverpool at the moment.”



Marotta has also shared his thoughts on Howedes, a Liverpool target wanted by Juve as well. “We want to sign him”, Marotta said. “Talks are ongoing and if our conditions will be met we’ll sign him otherwise we’ll look for an alternative.”

