Juventus CEO Marotta: "I am against release fee clauses in contracts"

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta stopped by Premium Sport ahead of tonight's Serie A fixture at the Allianz Stadium when the Bianconeri host Crotone, to give his traditional pre-match interview.



Marotta began by answering questions on the starting lineup stating that: "our coach Allegri chooses the lineup, throughout the season there is room for everyone, it is the correct thing to do. I think that our defence is always under accusations, the team's appearance is different to what is has been we have the best attack so our defence suffers, there is no problem soving element to be applied. The team strikes a balance between goals scored and goals conceded."



The former Sampdoria Director was then asked about his opinion regarding the minimim release fee clauses replying that "I think this is a Spanish instrument which I am against. When a player wants to leave he finds the way to do so. This disturbs the relationship of permanency with the result that astronomic sums are spent to break them. Icardi? Every year in the transfer market there are illogical evaluations, the next market will be about containment. Icardi has a great value and it is good for Inter to hold on tightly on to him."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)