Juventus are interested in Jose Maria Gimenez of Atletico Madrid, according to the latest reports.

The Manchester United and Liverpool target struggled to start on a regular basis last season for Atletico Madrid, after playing very well in the 2015-2016 season.

Having since lost Diego Simeone’s confidence, the 21-year-old is liked by Juventus so much that they are considering him for the January window, too, when Atletico can try to sign a replacement.

Tuttosp[port write that Juventus have met with his agent, Paco Casal. Gimenez is seen as a replacement for Leonardo Bonucci, who joined rivals AC Milan for

40 million this summer after arguing with Coach Max Allegri.

Gimenez’s deal expires next summer, and he is allowed to negotiate with who he wants in January, and choose a future destination.

The Uruguayan claimed a few weeks ago that he was interested in playing in England.

"I dream of playing in the Premier League because all of the matches are fairly even.

"But if Atletico offer me a contract for life, I will stay."