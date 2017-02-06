Juventus are looking for another attacking midfielder, and may have found their man in Douglas Costa.

The latest reports have Juventus chasing the Brazilian, who played 43 games in all competitions for the Bavarians last season, scoring seven times. He has the same amount of goals this time round, only to have played a whole sixteen games less.

The 26-year-old is, apparently, very focussed on the upcoming World Cup in Russia, and doesn’t want to lose his spot because he isn’t being selected as much.

Bild had

The idea was that Coman would be part of that deal.