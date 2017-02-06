Juventus chase Bayern outcast, who is liked in EPL
27 March at 18:15Juventus are looking for another attacking midfielder, and may have found their man in Douglas Costa.
The Brazilian star recently admitted to the Bild that he was being tailed by a number of European clubs, including some from the Premier League.
The latest reports have Juventus chasing the Brazilian, who played 43 games in all competitions for the Bavarians last season, scoring seven times. He has the same amount of goals this time round, only to have played a whole sixteen games less.
The 26-year-old is, apparently, very focussed on the upcoming World Cup in Russia, and doesn’t want to lose his spot because he isn’t being selected as much.
Bild had written not long ago that Juventus had made contact with Bayern over him, the two clubs having also worked together on Mehdi Benatia and Kingsley Coman.
The idea was that Coman would be part of that deal.
