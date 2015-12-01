Juventus’s transfer market ambitions see them aiming for a double Serbian swoop.

According to Tuttosport ( via SportMediaset ), the Bianconeri are targeting Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio and Branislav Ivanovic of Chelsea.

Milinkovic-Savic is considered to be one of Calcio’s most exciting centre midfielders, making a blistering start to the current campaign with three goals and three assists in Serie A action.

With his deal running until 2020 and working under a negotiator as tough as Claudio Lotito won’t be easy, however. The Lazio boss doesn’t seem him leaving for anything less than €25 million, which is a fraction more than what Antonio Candreva was sold to Inter for.

Branislav Ivanovic, on the other hand, will turn 33 in February, and his current deal expires in June. A number of Premier League full-backs have tried their luck in Italy, with the likes of Patrice Evra and John Arne Riise doing decently in stints in Turin and Rome.

The Serbian is considered too slow for Antonio Conte’s new 3-4-3 formation, and has now made seven straight league appearances as a substitute, with Victor Moses starring as the left wingback and David Luiz reputed to be a more reliable option in the three-man defence.