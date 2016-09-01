Juventus’ chase for defensive reinforcement may affect Man Utd

Italian media outlet IlBianconero.com report that Juventus are planning a revolution this summer in the squad's full-back personnel.



It is no secret that Swiss full-back Stephan Lichsteiner whose contract expires at the end of this season will not be offerred an extension and will leave the club nor is it a great revelation that Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro's future at the club remains in the balance with PSG and Chelsea hot on the player's trails.



However, according to the report José Mourinho's choices could affect who Juventus bring in to the squad in the summer. Amongst the names being discussed for the Bianconeri are Man United's Italian full-back Matteo Darmian as well as PSG's Belgian international Thomas Meunier. The former Torino man will cost around €15-17 million whilst the second one is being courted by Manchester United.



According to IlBianconeri.com, this means that if José Mourinho was to be successful in his oursuit of Meunier, this would open the door for Darmian to leave Old Trafford and return back to the Serie A.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)