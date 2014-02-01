Juventus are looking for more names at left-back,

The position has been a troubling one for Juventus of late, with Alex Sandro playing poorly enough to warrant being dropped and replaced by the previously unconvincing Kwadwo Asamoah.

​With clubs like Chelsea very interested in the Brazilian international, one cannot exclude a move.

​Juventus are known to be interested in Leonardo Spinazzola of Atalanta, while Matteo Darmian of Manchester United is also on their radar.

Spinazzola is reported to have wanted to force an early return to Turin (he is on loan at Atalanta), but failed to persuade the Bergamo club to let him go. Darmian isn’t doing well at all at Manchester United, but whether he will stay is up for debate.

Two more names are those of Faouzi Ghoulam (who is currently injured) and that of Jose Gaya.

The Valencia man was also targeted by Arsenal and Manchester City last summer, but ended up staying and playing a prominent role, providing three Liga assists in the current campaign.