Juventus & Chelsea suffer blow as Real Madrid make first January signing

Spanish media outlet Marca reports that Real Madrid have all but made their first signing of the January transfer window.



According to the report the Los Merengues have agreed terms with Athletic Bilboao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga whose contract with the Basque club is set to expireat the end of June 2018.



However, Florentizo Perez has reportedly made the decision to pay the player's buy-out clause of €20 million and not wait until the summer as they wish to secure the services of a goalkeeper who would only improve from here.



Costa Rica'n goalkeeper is 30-years old and although he has been great for the Madrid side he is hardly a name for the future something 23-year old Spanish international Arrizabalaga is.



This news will add pressure on Chelsea and Juventus for different reasons. The former club is yet to extend Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois' contract whilst the latter is looking for a replacement for Gianluigi Buffon who is set to retire at the end of this season.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (NimaTavRood)