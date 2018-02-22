Juventus, Chiellini: ‘Concentration vital vs. Napoli. Real Madrid? case closed'
20 April at 18:15Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has spoken to Premium Sport ahead of Sunday night’s Scudetto showdown between the Bianconeri and Napoli at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Here is what he had to say:
“It is the easiest match of the season to prepare for because everyone is so focused, especially now that the stakes are so high. This match will not be decisive though, as there will still be four tough games to play regardless.
“Milik’s return? I think Napoli will play with a 4-3-3 formation. Maybe something will change but I do not think they will start the match with four forwards. Doing that would also reduce their options from the substitutes bench.
“These games are decided by episodes. Everyone must be fully concentrated because every small detail can make the difference. As always, I believe that psychology is more important than tactics in a game like this. Winning is all that matters.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
