Juventus: Chiellini in doubt for Real Madrid first leg
19 March at 15:05According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Giorgio Chiellini is a doubt for the first leg of Juventus’ UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.
The 33-year-old sustained a muscle strain during his side’s 0-0 draw against SPAL on Saturday night, and fears have emerged that his injury is considerably worse than first thought.
Initially, Chiellini was considered doubtful for Italy’s upcoming friendlies against Argentina and England, though the Bianconeri have now confirmed that he will return to Vinovo in order to undergo further evaluation between today and tomorrow.
With Medhi Benatia already suspended for the visit of Zinedine Zidane’s star-studded side, Bianconeri coach Massimiliano Allegri could now be faced with a selection dilemma ahead of the crunch encounter at Allianz Stadium.
Indeed, the Tuscan tactician could now be forced to deploy Daniele Rugani alongside the vastly experienced Andrea Barzagli, unless he opts to switch to a three-man defence which could see Stephan Lichtsteiner used as an unorthodox third central defender.
