The Italian defender only played 10 minutes, before he was replaced by Lichtsteiner. It's now been revealed the Chiellini has suffered a knee sprain, caused by the trauma received during an intervention on Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne.

Unfortunately for Juventus, this could mean the end of the season for Chiellini, who is an important part of their defence.

11' Juve forced into an early substitution as @chiellini makes way for @LichtsteinerSte.#JuveNapoli

