Juventus, Chiellini: 'We believe in ourselves as we can overtake Napoli'

Juventus played against Tottenham a few days ago as they came away with a huge 1-2 win in England, which allowed them to progress to the next phase of the UEFA Champions league. Here's what Juve defender Giorgio Chiellini had to say to Sky Sport on their current form:



" We started this year off a little slower than usual and we were missing a certain hunger. With time, we looked at each-other eye to eye and we found ourselves again. We knew that we were going to have to be much better and I think we improved a lot since then. Napoli? We are thinking about overtaking them yes but we are relaxed. We are focused on one game at a time like usual but we know that we are a good football team. Next week should be a very important week for us indeed...".



Chiellini appeared in 30 games for Juve this season as he has been a rock at the back for Max Allegri's side.