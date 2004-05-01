Juventus have lost only one of their 28 Serie A meetings against Chievo (W20 D7), in January 2010.

Juventus are unbeaten in their 14 Serie A home games against Chievo: 10 wins and four draws.

Juventus won the title in 16 of the 21 seasons they won the first three Serie A match-days (including the two revoked titles in 2004/05 and 2005/06).

Juventus have gained 106 out of a possible 108 points in their last 36 Serie A home matches (one draw against Torino).

Juventus scored at least seven goals across the first two Serie A games for the first time since 2007/08.

Chievo have lost eight of their last 12 Serie A matches (W2, D2).

Chievo have conceded two goals on average per game in their last nine league matches away from home.

Juventus and Chievo have only seven different players with one o more shots in the first two Serie A games, fewer than any other team.

Juventus have faced the fewest shots (14) in this Serie A so far.

Paulo Dybala has scored at least one goal in four consecutive Serie A games for the first time since December 2014 (5 in a row).

Perparim Hetemaj scored his last Serie A goal against Juventus, in Turin (September 2015): he’s gone 50 league games without scoring.

Welcome to our live coverage of Juventus-Chievo. Here you can check the things you need to know ahead of the kick off and follow the live updates from the Allianz Stadium.