Juventus-Chievo: confirmed lineups and live updates
09 September at 17:12Welcome to our live coverage of Juventus-Chievo. Here you can check the things you need to know ahead of the kick off and follow the live updates from the Allianz Stadium.
- Juventus have lost only one of their 28 Serie A meetings against Chievo (W20 D7), in January 2010.
- Juventus are unbeaten in their 14 Serie A home games against Chievo: 10 wins and four draws.
- Juventus won the title in 16 of the 21 seasons they won the first three Serie A match-days (including the two revoked titles in 2004/05 and 2005/06).
- Juventus have gained 106 out of a possible 108 points in their last 36 Serie A home matches (one draw against Torino).
- Juventus scored at least seven goals across the first two Serie A games for the first time since 2007/08.
- Chievo have lost eight of their last 12 Serie A matches (W2, D2).
- Chievo have conceded two goals on average per game in their last nine league matches away from home.
- Juventus and Chievo have only seven different players with one o more shots in the first two Serie A games, fewer than any other team.
- Juventus have faced the fewest shots (14) in this Serie A so far.
- Paulo Dybala has scored at least one goal in four consecutive Serie A games for the first time since December 2014 (5 in a row).
- Perparim Hetemaj scored his last Serie A goal against Juventus, in Turin (September 2015): he’s gone 50 league games without scoring.
