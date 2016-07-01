Juventus-Chievo Preview: team news, predicted line-ups, Opta Facts & Stats
09 September at 10:00The third week of the Serie A calendar brings Chievo Verona to the Allianz Stadium to take on Max Allegri and Juventus. The Bianconeri return a number of players from the international break on limited rest and a wealth of travels, which will likely force a few changes in the formation and lineup for the Scudetto holders. It will likely be a debut in the starting lineup for both newly arrived Matuidi and Douglas Costa, with Allegri opting to use a 4-3-3 rather than the 4-2-3-1.
Rolando Maran and Chievo enter Turin with a loss and a win thus recorded so far, and will look to continue on the relatively strong showing they enjoyed last matchday against Lazio. The Flying Donkeys did well to equalize after Immobile’s opener, then gave up a goal in the dying minutes. Considering their opening round success over Udinese and strength in attack, Maran’s men will have something to prove against Juventus Saturday. The talented attacking trio of Birsa, Pucciarelli, and Inglese will be hoping to catch a rusty group of Bianconeri defenders off guard, picking and choosing their movements to expose the Juve backline, especially when the home side commit multiple players into the attack.
Chievo will be no easy task for champions Juventus, who will looking to guarantee three points albeit with a new lineup and formation. Depth of quality was the particular reason for strengthening the squad during the summer, and injuries to Marchisio and Khedira have perhaps already show how important Matuidi can become in the middle of the park for the Old Lady. On the other hand, Chiellini’s injury and Bonucci’s exit could exhibit how prepared players like Rugani and Benatia are to be handed full responsibility in the absence of top notch starters. There is also space for Max Allegri to use Douglas Costa this weekend in hopes he can learn to mesh with his new teammates, as Cuadrado’s suspension in the upcoming Barcelona match nearly guarantees him a place in the starting eleven. For both the Brazilian and Matuidi, the match will offer a perfect opportunity to shine in front of their new fans.
JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Szczesny; De Sciglio, Benatia, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Sturaro, Pjanic, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Higuain, Mandzukic
CHIEVO (4-3-1-2):Sorrentino; Cacciatore, Dainelli, Gamberini, Gobbi; Castro, Radovanovic, Hetemaj; Birsa; Pucciarelli, Inglese
David Baleno
