Juventus claim Chelsea, City target will sign new deal by end of month
12 February at 22:50Juventus star Paulo Dybala isn’t going to Chelsea or Manchester City, if president Giuseppe Marotta is right.
The Chelsea target was recently approached to Manchester City by the Sunday Mirror, who reported this morning on a major offer for the Juventus star.
“Are we worried? No, his entourage is in Argentina,” Marotta told Premium Sport (via our Italian page), “We’re waiting, they’re coming at the end of the month, and we’ll meet to sign [the contract].
The Bianconeri are set to sign the 23-year-old to a deal rumoured to be worth €7.5 million a year, which includes bonuses. Real Madrid and Barcelona are also in the race.
Antonio Conte recently went to watch the Argentine sensation, who has banged in five Serie A goals this season, adding a third assist in tonight’s game against Cagliari. He netted 19 last season in league play, with nine assists.
Dybala is set to add a year to his current stay in Turin (2021), and was reported by the Mirror to have been the subject of a City offer of £21.3 million, plus a player.
Columnist Justin Sherman doesn’t believe the sale will go through, believing that Dybala is likely to remain in Turin in the near future.
