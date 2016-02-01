Juventus close to signing Venezuela star

Venezuela, Genoa star Tomas Rincon is close to signing for Juventus, Sky Sport reports. The Italian broadcaster have exclusively learned that the Old Lady has jumped to front of the queue for the 28-year-old centre midfielder despite the strong interest of AS Roma that were in pole position to sign the player only a few days ago.



The giallorossi have offered Genoa a player-plus-cash swap deal involving former Bournemouth flop Juan Manuel Iturbe whose market value, however, is considered excessive by the grifone.



​Juventus have made the most of stalling transfer talks between Genoa and AS Roma making an official offer for the highly rated Venezuela captain. The Serie A table leaders are now close to signing Rincon on a € 2 million-loan deal with € 8 million option to buy.



Genoa are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Hernanes, but, at this stage, the Brazilian playmaker is not part of the deal, though he may complete a move to Genoa during the incoming transfer window, especially if Juventus manage to sign Axel Witsel from Zenit.



