Juventus coach Allegri to bench Dybala against AS Roma?

Several reports from Italy suggest that Juventus coach Max Allegri will decide to bench Argentinian superstar Paulo Dybala in tonight's Serie A fixture at home at the Allianz Stadium against AS Roma.



Both Sky Sport and Tuttosport report that the former AC Milan coach has opted to go with a 4-3-3 with Khedira, Matuidi and Pjanic in the middle of the pitch whilst opting for Cuadrado and Mandzukic on each side of Gonzalo Higuain up front.



Dybala scored against Genoa in the midweek Coppa Italia fixture but has been out of form prior to that which has reportedly stopped Juventus from extending his contract whilst rumours float that several clubs are lurking in the background monitoring the situation to see if they can try and lure the player should the relationship between the former palermo player and the Bianconeri sour.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)