Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has denied rumours linking him to Arsenal.

Our own Marco Bernardini reported recently that the gaffer was overheard telling close friends that he was on his way to the Emirates next summer.

Speculation has been rife that Allegri will leave Turin to take over at Arsenal, with Arsene Wenger’s men losing again this weekend, this time 3-1 to Liverpool. They were humbled 5-1 by Bayern Munich recently, effectively ending their hopes of winning silverware.

Allegri denied having ever spoken to Arsenal, however, or even Juventus about the situation, or to have agreed to move to the Emirates.

"I repeat what I have already said before -- it's not true," Allegri told press after a 1-1 draw with Udinese

"The second thing, even if there was something in it, the first to know and learn my wish to leave would be Juventus... I'm contracted until 2018.

"I'm not the one to decide my future -- Juventus will. It is they who decide because it's the way I work and have worked previously.

"When time passes, as we did last year, we will evaluate what to do.

"And if these rumours were true, Juventus would be the first to know and I haven't talked to Juventus yet."