Juventus complete signing of Everton and Newcastle target Praet
12 January at 09:20Juventus have completed the signing of Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet, Il Corriere dello Sport reports. The Serie A giants’ chiefs Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are reported to have closed an agreement with the blucerchiati during a meeting held in Milan on Tuesday night.
Praet has agreed to join the bianconeri at the end of the season and Sampdoria will cash in a fee close to € 25 million.
Praet will remain on loan at Sampdoria until the end of the season and has snubbed moves to Newcaste and Everton who wanted to sign him this past summer.
Inter had also been linked with the talented Belgian midfielder but the nerazzurri did not have enough money to close an agreement in the current transfer window.
Praet has a € 25 million release clause included in his contract but Juventus may sign the talented footballer for a slightly lower fee as they will allow Sampdoria to keep the player on loan till the end of the season.
