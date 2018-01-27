Serie A giants Juventus are confident of signing Cagliari youngster Han Kwang-Song after having missed out of Genoa youngster Pietro Pellegri, TuttoSport report.

The 19-year-old Han is currently on loan at Serie B outfit Perugia from Serie A Cagliari and has been in impressive form for his side, having scored seven times in 17 Serie B outings, assisting thrice. Another Juve target Pietro Pellegri, the Genoa youngster, is close to joining Monaco but the Old Lady seem confident of signing Han.

TuttoSport believe that while Juve are positive about their chances of acquiring the North-Korean is some way off Cagliari’s valuation for the youngster, despite having had a meeting regarding the player yesterday. Cagliari President Tommaso Giulini is tough to convince but Juventus are willing to smoothen out the distances.

Juventus are willing to offer Cagliari Alberto Cerri, who is also on loan at Perugia, in exchange but Cagliari are more intent on getting Rolando Mandragora. The bianconeri though, seem unwilling to let him leave. But they will also want to begin talks for Nicolo Barella, who very much interests them and they will look to close the deal on a double signing this month.

