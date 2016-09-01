Max Allegri has come up with a

The Juventus Coach has confirmed that the legend is set to miss the Roma game, an important landmark in Juventus’ season.

​Moreover, Allegri hinted that it could take a long while for the 39-year-old to get better.

Buffon has already made it clear that he will retire at the end of the year (though there is speculation that he may continue anyway), but he recently picked up a calf injury in the 1-0 away win over Napoli.

​Speaking in a press conference ahead of the game in Turin, Allegri said that “Buffon won’t be there for the Roma game, and until this calf issue is solved I struggle to see him on the field.”

This is becoming a concern, as Wojciech Szczesny has been a constant fixture since the Bianconeri’s win. Signed to replace Buffon long-term, his arrival has coincided with increased Juventus attempts to lure Gigi Donnarumma away from Milan.