Juventus confirms interest in French star & Man Utd target

Juventus director of sport Fabio Paratici has confirmed that the Serie A giants are interested in signing Lyon star Corentin Tolisso who is known to be a long time target of the bianconeri.



The Italian director of sport has also admitted that Juventus are keeping a close eye on Chelsea and Manchester United target Franck Kessié who is being monitored by the best European sides.



“I don’t know if Kessie will join Roma, you should ask Atalanta”, Paratici said.



“It’s hard to talk about the future of young players, especially in March. We are monitoring lot of players also those of Atalanta.”



As for Tolisso, Paratici revealed: “Of course we are monitoring the best players. Tolisso is a very good player and many top clubs are interested in him. We are following lot of players at the moment and in the summer we’ll chose who we want to sign. We are keeping tabs on talented players but the transfer market is not only linked to one single aspect, there are multiple things to consider when a club sign a player.”

