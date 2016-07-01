Serie A giants Juventus are looking at possible alternatives to Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro, reports say.

Alex Sandro, who was close to joining Chelsea this past summer, has been one of Juve’s most disappointing players this season. The 26-year-old has made only nine appearances this season, having scored once and assisting thrice.

Juve feel that the Brazilian’s performances aren’t enough worthy of his lofty price-tag and the Old Lady are losing faith in the left-back and are looking to replace him.

They were after Atalanta’s Leonardo Spinazzola this past summer in a pursuit that failed and Kwadwo Asamoah was close to move to Galatasaray, but it never materialised. Juventus didn’t sell the Ghanaian and wanted to keep him for another season and Asamoah himself is keen on extending his deal, with the current one set to expire next summer.

Asamoah played for Alex Sandro in the games against Napoli and Inter and impressed many. Juve feel Alex Sandro isn’t worthy of the big offers and could sell him at the end of the season. Alex Grimaldo of Benfica, Sime Vrsjalko of Atletico Madrid and Jose Gaya of Valencia are being touted as possible replacements.

