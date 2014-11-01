Juventus consider bid for Real Madrid for unhappy Real Madrid midfielder
09 February at 18:00Juventus are long time admirers of Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic who has been struggling with game time during his two-year and a half spell at the Bernabeu.
Max Allegri publicly praised the player ahead of a Inter-Juventus clash three years ago and the Old Lady may knock the Merengues’ door to know the player’s transfer availability at the end of the season.
As of today, Real Madrid do not want to sell Kovacic at any price. Despite lack of game time, Kovacic remains one of the most promising midfielders in Europe and the La Liga giants do not want to give him away.
Juve are looking to strengthen their midfield and although the likes of Emre Can, Bryan Cristante and Lorenzo Pellegrini are the bianconeri priorities right now, Juve could make an attempt to sign the player in the summer if Real Madrid decide to sell the former Inter star at the end of the season.
