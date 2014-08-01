Juventus consider possible replacements for Chelsea target Bonucci
13 May at 18:05Juventus have managed to confirm themselves as the best team in Italy in the last six years despite losing some jewels of their crown during the last few seasons. The sales of Arturo Vidal and Paul Pogba have not affected the bianconeri’s football style, nor their results.
That’s why it is not impossible that another star will be leaving the J Stadium at the end of the season, especially if the Old Lady completes the treble. Leonardo Bonucci is one of the hottest names in Europe. The Italy star is among the best defenders in the world and the admiration of both Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte is no news.
Juventus do not want to sell the experienced defender although the position of the bianconeri would chance if Bonucci asks to leave the club at the end of the season, like Vidal, Pogba and Coman already did before him.
The talented centre-back costs around € 60 million and Chelsea are reportedly considering signing him to become credible Champions League contenders next season.
Juventus’s defensive depth is widely known. The Old Lady made Benatia’s loan move permanent yesterday for just € 17 million and Mattia Caldara, one of the most promising Italian defenders will join the J Stadium in 2018.
AS Roma’s Kostas Manolas would be one of the transfer targets of the Old Lady in case Bonucci joins Chelsea. The player, however, is also a transfer target of Inter. Sampdoria’s Skriniar has also been scouted by the Old Lady and Lazio star Stefan De Vrij is another player Juventus think extremely high of.
The Dutch defender won’t be an easy target to sign especially due to Lotito’s reluctance to sell but the biancocelesti defender has only one year left in his contract and at the moment there is no sign of agreement over a new deal. That would make his signing a much easier task for Juventus and any other potential suitor.
Federico Zanon, translated and adapted by Lorenzo Bettoni @lorebetto
