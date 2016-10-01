Juventus consider signing Chelsea and Man City defenders as free agents
07 January at 16:09According to various reports in Italy, Juventus are monitoring the situation of Chelsea and Manchester City as the Serie A table leaders are reportedly interested in signing Branislav Ivanovic and Gael Clichy at the end of the season, once their contracts with the Blues and with the Citizens expire.
Both players’ agreements run until the end of the season and Juventus are looking to sign a new right-back and a new left-back for the next campaign.
Patrice Evra will leave the J Stadium either in January or in the summer. The France International seems destined to return at Manchester United with José Mourinho who has even offered a role in his coaching staff for the next season. Clichy could replace his compatriot in Turin, but he may struggle to beat the competition of Alex Sandro for a spot in the Old Lady’s starting XI.
Stefan Lichtsteiner, on the other hand, is set to sign a new contract with Juventus but could be sold to the best bidder next summer. In case the Swiss defenders leaves the club, the bianconeri could contact Ivanovic given that Antonio Conte is unwilling to offer the Serbian defender a new contract.
