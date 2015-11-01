Douglas Costa as Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti rings the changes in Bavaria.

A summer of change at the Bayern Munich could see Juventus move in for one of their current high-profile stars. Calciomercato.com has learned that the Bianconeri are set to make a move for Brazilian wide manas Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti rings the changes in Bavaria.

With highly-rated German star Julian Brandt set to arrive from Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid midfielder Yannick Ferreira Carrasco also on the clubs radar, the Serie A league leaders are set to make the move for the 26-year-old Costa, who has failed to hold down a regular starting berth under Ancelotti this season.



The lightening quick winger has suffered from injury and a loss of form with the Italian tactician preferring to keep him on the bench. With French striker Kingsley Coman coming to the end of his two-year loan deal at the Allianz Arena from Juve, the Old Lady may use the 20-year-old as bait to try to secure Costa’s arrival.