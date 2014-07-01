Juventus continue to build for the future: two youngsters on their radar

Juventus directors Marotta and Paratici continue to plan for the future by tracking young talented players throughout Europe.



The Bianconeri are currently working on signing youngster Diogo Dalot and Vincent Thill. The former is a Portuguese rightsided full-back born in 1999 who can also play on the left and has won one U17 European Championship, two U19 European Championships and one U20 World Championship for Portugal. During the latter tournament he was one of the brightest stars and he caught the eyes of Juventus scouts during a 2-2 fixture between Porto 2 and Benfica 2 in the Portuguese second division where he scored a goal and made an assist.



The second player, is Luxembourg central attacking midfielder Vincent Thill who is born in February 2000 and became the first player born in that year to make his debut in any of Europe's top 5 league's when he made his debut for Metz in February 2016.



Thill has been compared to Bosnian international Miralem Pjanic and Juventus are keen to wrap up the deal quickly given that AC Milan, Bayern Munich and Arsenal have all reportedly shown an interest in him. Juventus want to sign him and loan him out to a feeder club to gain first team football experience.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)