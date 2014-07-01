Juventus cool their interest in Matuidi & head back in pursuit of Liverpool midfielder
31 July at 10:05
According to reports in La Gazzetta dello Sport (via calciomercato.com) this morning, Italian champions Juventus have ended their interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi. The journal states that the players age (30) is considered too old for the Bianconeri who are looking construct a younger side.
With midfield duo Sami Khedira and Claudio Marchisio 30 and 31-years old respectively, CEO Beppe Marotta and sporting director Fabio Paratici are searching for younger reinforcements. It’s now been reported that Juve will return to the idea of Liverpool star Emre Can. The 23-year-old German international is entering the last 12 months of his contract at Anfield and is yet to commit his future to the club.
It’s understood that the player has already given the green-light to a move to the Premier League and the Bianconeri now see him as a priority target. Another name in the frame is Sevilla’s Steven N’Zonzi however, after yesterday’s Emirates Cup victory over Arsenal in which he scored a sublime winning goal, the 28-year-old Frenchman told calciomercato.com that he could not comment on the situation.
