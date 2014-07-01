Blaise Matuidi. The journal states that the players age (30) is considered too old for the Bianconeri who are looking construct a younger side.

According to reports in La Gazzetta dello Sport (via calciomercato.com) this morning, Italian champions Juventus have ended their interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder. The journal states that the players age (30) is considered too old for the Bianconeri who are looking construct a younger side.

With midfield duo Sami Khedira and Claudio Marchisio 30 and 31-years old respectively, CEO Beppe Marotta and sporting director Fabio Paratici are searching for younger reinforcements. It’s now been reported that Juve will return to the idea of Liverpool star Emre Can. The 23-year-old German international is entering the last 12 months of his contract at Anfield and is yet to commit his future to the club.

