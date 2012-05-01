Juve could reach agreement with their top target as soon as Friday
05 January at 08:59According to reports from Sky Sports, Liverpool’s Emre Can has chosen Juventus to be his next club.
With the German international’s contract set to expire this summer, Juventus will be eager to lock him down to a pre-contract agreement before the end of the current season. Getting a midfielder of his caliber on a free transfer is a major coup for the Bianconeri.
Representatives for the player met with ones from the club late into the night on Thursday. The discussions seem to have yielded a positive result as Juve hopes that official confirmation of the future transfer will come as soon as Friday morning.
Emre Can seems determined to wear the famed Bianconeri shirt, even though Liverpool will not agree to sell him in January. The arrival of Can, therefore, is scheduled for June when the player will be free to leave Anfield Road on a free transfer, saving Juventus millions in transfer fees.
