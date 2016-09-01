Patrice Evra is to make a return to the Premier League, then it seems it won’t be at Crystal Palace. According to

If Juventus defenderis to make a return to the Premier League, then it seems it won’t be at Crystal Palace. According to The Guardian , the South London club have dropped out of the race to sign the 35-year-old Frenchman and are now close to securing a deal with Sunderland for 26-year-old Dutchman Patrick van Aanholt.

Despite reports over the weekend that Evra would remain in Turin for the rest of the season due to Juve’s current injury crisis, the player himself was still unsure about his future after being overlooked by coach Massimo Allegri. Evra’s agent also commented that if circumstances don’t change, then his client will be forced to look elsewhere for first-team football.



With rumours linking the former French international to a return to Manchester United, it looked as though new Palace boss Sam Allardyce had nipped in to beat the competition for the player. Now it seems he’s gone back to his former club to try to bring in reinforcements as he battles to keep the club in the Premier League.