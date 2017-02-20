From Spain: Barcelona rejected offer from Dani Alves to return to the club
23 February at 14:30
Spanish journal Mundo Deportivo claims that Dani Alves asked to return to Barcelona late last year, but was politely turned down by the club. After moving to Juventus on a free-transfer last summer, the 33-year-old Brazilian found life hard in Turin and reportedly approached his former employers last November as they looked for cover at right-back.
The paper states that the Catalan giants told Alves that his time was over at the club and that they were not interested in his return and this may explain the player’s recent criticisms of the club. Having returned to the Bianconeri first-team this month, Alves got on the scoresheet in Wednesday night’s Champions League win against Porto whilst his former club’s search for a recognised right-back goes on after the horrific injury picked up by Aleix Vidal at Alaves two weeks ago.
